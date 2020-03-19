Who is the Top Investor In Fluor Corporation (FLR)?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -81.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.42 and a high of $41.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 75.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is -64.95% and -77.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.47 million and changing -23.42% at the moment leaves the stock -83.45% off its SMA200. FLR registered -90.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.42.

The stock witnessed a -77.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.68%, and is -51.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.61% over the week and 13.35% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 53349 employees, a market worth around $538.36M and $15.42B in sales. and $15.42B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.29. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -23.08% and -91.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $4.12B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

49ForFluor Corporation (FLR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 93.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.34M, and float is at 131.89M with Short Float at 7.92%. Institutions hold 92.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.42 million shares valued at $272.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the FLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.63 million shares valued at $238.53 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 8.02 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $151.51 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $130.97 million.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOECKMANN ALAN L, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that BOECKMANN ALAN L bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $29.81 per share for a total of $476960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17250.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -15.94% down over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is -27.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.