Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is -46.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.23 and a high of $331.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $199.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -31.64% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.87% off the consensus price target high of $429.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 21.92% higher than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.87, the stock is -36.90% and -42.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing -15.86% at the moment leaves the stock -42.58% off its SMA200. AVGO registered -43.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $291.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $291.94.

The stock witnessed a -45.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.05%, and is -31.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.17% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $75.39B and $22.60B in sales. and $22.60B in sales Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.86% and -49.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.14 with sales reaching $5.7B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

1,821 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 10.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 88.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 449.10M, and float is at 389.35M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 86.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 43.6 million shares valued at $13.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.55 million shares valued at $10.29 billion to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 29.54 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $9.34 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 27.18 million with a market value of $8.59 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAN HOCK E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TAN HOCK E sold 73,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $198.18 per share for a total of $14.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170042.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $252.82 per share for $18.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 170042.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) disposed off 62,500 shares at an average price of $292.86 for $18.3 million. The insider now directly holds 170,042 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).