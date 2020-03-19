Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying HUYA Inc. (HUYA)?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -31.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49%.

Currently trading at $12.36, the stock is -33.74% and -35.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.31 million and changing -16.77% at the moment leaves the stock -43.00% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -55.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.65.

The stock witnessed a -39.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.84%, and is -30.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.06% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1253 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.43 and Fwd P/E is 15.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.00% and -58.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $2.47B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 941.30% in year-over-year returns.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in HUYA Inc. (HUYA), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 108.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.36M, and float is at 212.04M with Short Float at 4.88%. Institutions hold 104.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.49 million shares valued at $134.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.40% of the HUYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.85 million shares valued at $123.01 million to account for 39.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 29.99% and valued at over $92.85 million, while Capital International Investors holds 17.00% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $52.65 million.