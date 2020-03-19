Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is -76.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $33.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.61% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 31.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -65.67% and -72.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -29.63% at the moment leaves the stock -76.03% off its SMA200. PEB registered -80.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.75.

The stock witnessed a -75.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.78%, and is -54.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.99% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.61B in sales. and $1.61B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.81 and Fwd P/E is 18.24. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.18% and -81.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $339.13M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 116.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.48M, and float is at 129.35M with Short Float at 6.95%. Institutions hold 114.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.55 million shares valued at $524.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the PEB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.59 million shares valued at $498.27 million to account for 14.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 7.89 million shares representing 6.02% and valued at over $211.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 6.66 million with a market value of $178.67 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -85.51% down over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -76.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.91.