Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying The Clorox Company (CLX)?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 24.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.12 and a high of $205.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $197.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.93% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.22% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -37.37% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.95, the stock is 12.17% and 16.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 22.15% off its SMA200. CLX registered 21.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.52.

The stock witnessed a 15.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.96%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $25.50B and $6.13B in sales. and $6.13B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.02 and Fwd P/E is 29.35. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.49% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

1,336 institutions hold shares in The Clorox Company (CLX), with 161.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 83.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.53M, and float is at 124.54M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 82.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.84 million shares valued at $2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.66% of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.69 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.45 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $775.29 million.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorer Benno O, the company’s Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Dorer Benno O sold 252,794 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $169.01 per share for a total of $42.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104894.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that GARNER DENISE (SVP – Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $170.00 per share for $147900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2178.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Costello Michael R. (SVP – General Manager) disposed off 19,360 shares at an average price of $169.43 for $3.28 million. The insider now directly holds 31,129 shares of The Clorox Company (CLX).

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading -8.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.