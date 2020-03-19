Why has Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) gained 11.71 in last trading?

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) is -3.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.82% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is -11.56% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.16 million and changing 11.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.20% off its SMA200. GLUU registered -43.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.07.

The stock witnessed a -21.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.24% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has around 715 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $411.40M in sales. and $411.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 141.95 and Fwd P/E is 14.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.23% and -50.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glu Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $95.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 160.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), with 23.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.69% while institutional investors hold 84.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.85M, and float is at 126.49M with Short Float at 8.76%. Institutions hold 71.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.91 million shares valued at $108.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the GLUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.49 million shares valued at $69.49 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.69 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $22.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 3.59 million with a market value of $21.73 million.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kedia Puneet, the company’s Vice President of Accounting. SEC filings show that Kedia Puneet sold 4,049 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $7.13 per share for a total of $28874.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Glu Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Smith Benjamin T. IV (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $7.40 per share for $370000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the GLUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Nada Hany (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $362070.0. The insider now directly holds 215,200 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 19.75% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 32.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.