Why should you buy stock in Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -51.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.22 and a high of $22.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24%.

Currently trading at $9.98, the stock is -49.33% and -51.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.62 million and changing -18.33% at the moment leaves the stock -50.06% off its SMA200. CIM registered -47.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.94.

The stock witnessed a -56.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.67%, and is -45.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.01% over the week and 9.38% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.38B in sales. and $1.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.52 and Fwd P/E is 4.41. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.33% and -56.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Chimera Investment Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $149.74M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 52.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.60M, and float is at 184.57M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 51.43% of the Float.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -72.69% down over the past 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -48.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.