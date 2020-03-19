Why should you buy stock in LKQ Corporation (LKQ)?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is -55.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.33 and a high of $36.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.86% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 53.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is -43.98% and -49.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.22 million and changing -19.25% at the moment leaves the stock -47.91% off its SMA200. LKQ registered -44.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.47.

The stock witnessed a -52.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.76%, and is -40.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.22% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $12.51B in sales. and $12.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.74% and -56.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LKQ Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $3.12B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Top Institutional Holders

816 institutions hold shares in LKQ Corporation (LKQ), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 345.63M, and float is at 300.14M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 98.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.41 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.22% of the LKQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.48 million shares valued at $731.06 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. which holds 16.53 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $590.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 13.19 million with a market value of $470.8 million.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALLEN A CLINTON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALLEN A CLINTON sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $415036.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241266.0 shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Clark Michael S. (VP of Finance and Controller) sold a total of 3,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $35.63 per share for $135878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73010.0 shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, MCGARVIE BLYTHE J (Director) disposed off 13,692 shares at an average price of $35.62 for $487652.0. The insider now directly holds 20,993 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 14.13% up over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is -27.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.