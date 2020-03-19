Why should you buy stock in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.16 and a high of $101.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $78.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.03% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.94% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 13.58% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.32, the stock is -16.82% and -13.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.9 million and changing -5.14% at the moment leaves the stock -7.17% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 2.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.06.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is -14.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $71.73B and $45.00B in sales. and $45.00B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -26.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $11.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

1,024 institutions hold shares in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), with 541.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.25% while institutional investors hold 94.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 965.11M, and float is at 314.95M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 34.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 31.8 million shares valued at $2.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.71% of the TMUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 29.56 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23.77 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 23.28 million with a market value of $1.83 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 4,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $76.09 per share for a total of $353811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529315.0 shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President & COO) sold a total of 4,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $74.92 per share for $350163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 533965.0 shares of the TMUS stock.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -45.31% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is 7.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.