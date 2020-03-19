Why should you buy stock in The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)?

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) is -55.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $7.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -32.99% and -45.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.33 million and changing -13.03% at the moment leaves the stock -47.22% off its SMA200. RBS registered -60.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.42.

The stock witnessed a -46.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.76%, and is -19.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) has around 62900 employees, a market worth around $19.27B and $14.58B in sales. and $14.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.37% and -60.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Analyst Forecasts

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 92.50% this year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), with institutional investors hold 0.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.71B, and float is at 2.29B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $34.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the RBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.81 million shares valued at $31.01 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 3.75 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $24.15 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 5.87% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $18.61 million.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -33.46% down over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -56.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.