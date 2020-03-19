Will Chewy Inc. (CHWY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is 6.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.62 and a high of $41.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.94% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.87% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -14.26% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.85, the stock is 9.85% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing 10.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. CHWY registered a to 6-month loss of 1.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.51.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.06%, and is 21.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.36% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 9833 employees, a market worth around $13.75B and $4.58B in sales. and $4.58B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.61% and -25.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (79.70%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/02/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc. (CHWY), with 61.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.35% while institutional investors hold 146.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 445.69M, and float is at 45.27M with Short Float at 27.98%. Institutions hold 124.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.8 million shares valued at $371.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.94% of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.23 million shares valued at $151.64 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lone Pine Capital, LLC which holds 5.07 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $147.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.22% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $111.94 million.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marte Mario Jesus, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marte Mario Jesus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $30.81 per share for a total of $770125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17489.0 shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Mehta Satish (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $29.01 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16411.0 shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,850,000 shares at an average price of $28.75 for $110.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).