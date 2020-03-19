Will Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -53.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.44 and a high of $27.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is -43.15% and -50.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing -11.33% at the moment leaves the stock -48.82% off its SMA200. EQH registered -46.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.42.

The stock witnessed a -56.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.69%, and is -27.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.96% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $5.97B and $13.59B in sales. and $13.59B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.12. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.56% and -57.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $3.41B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -216.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

462 institutions hold shares in Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), with 45.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.73% while institutional investors hold 99.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 519.29M, and float is at 419.03M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 90.16% of the Float.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lane Nick, the company’s. SEC filings show that Lane Nick bought 4,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $11.28 per share for a total of $49068.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70659.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Pearson Mark (President and CEO) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.17 per share for $198358.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 325324.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Kaye Daniel G (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $14.07 for $42195.0. The insider now directly holds 24,474 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).