Will The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is -36.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.36 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 36.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.70, the stock is -28.47% and -34.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.43 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -33.06% off its SMA200. IPG registered -34.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.93.

The stock witnessed a -40.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.78%, and is -18.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.77% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 54300 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $10.22B in sales. and $10.22B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.37% and -41.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $2.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

79ForThe Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 105.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 457.71M, and float is at 385.22M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 104.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 50.68 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the IPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.25 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 11.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 37.08 million shares representing 9.56% and valued at over $856.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 18.85 million with a market value of $435.41 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTH MICHAEL ISOR, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTH MICHAEL ISOR sold 159,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $21.27 per share for a total of $3.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696109.0 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE (EVP & COO) sold a total of 63,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $21.29 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 256270.0 shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Bonzani Andrew (EVP, GC & Sec) disposed off 24,189 shares at an average price of $21.29 for $514984.0. The insider now directly holds 88,309 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -48.13% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -15.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.67.