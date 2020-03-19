Will Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is -48.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -27.66% and -45.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.31 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -81.06% off its SMA200. VISL registered -96.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6800.

The stock witnessed a -32.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.38%, and is -18.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.21% over the week and 18.52% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $8.02M and $31.40M in sales. and $31.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.27% and -98.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.30%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 201.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.44% while institutional investors hold 7.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.15M, and float is at 52.92M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 6.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 76559.0 shares valued at $267956.0. The investor’s holdings represent 3.97% of the VISL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is F3Logic, LLC with 48458.0 shares valued at $169603.0 to account for 2.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 14582.0 shares representing 0.76% and valued at over $51037.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 11444.0 with a market value of $40054.0.