XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) And iStar Inc. (STAR) Saying Scary Stuff?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares are -43.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.22% or -$15.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.09% down YTD and -45.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.79% and -54.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the XPO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the XPO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.33. The forecasts give the XPO Logistics Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.01% or 43.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.90% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.77, up 3.00% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,922 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 915,439. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,705 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 250,000 shares worth $21.09 million at $84.36 per share on Nov 15. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 150,000 XPO shares valued at $12.57 million on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $83.82 per share. SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP (10% Owner) sold 252,900 shares at $84.07 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $21.26 million while SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, (10% Owner) sold 97,100 shares on Nov 13 for $8.18 million with each share fetching $84.20.

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.10 with a market cap of $614.82M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iStar Inc. (STAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.07 million. This represented a 63.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $128.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.88 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.96 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.63 million, significantly lower than the -$24.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$203.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at iStar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 264,170 shares. Insider sales totaled 291,218 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.36M shares after the latest sales, with 14.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 79.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iStar Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company.