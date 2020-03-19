Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is -45.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.46 and a high of $66.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $28.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.74% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.04% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.01, the stock is -49.54% and -48.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.23 million and changing -11.06% at the moment leaves the stock -40.23% off its SMA200. Z registered -33.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.76.

The stock witnessed a -52.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.84%, and is -39.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.20% over the week and 10.22% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5249 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.74B in sales. and $2.74B in sales Distance from 52-week low is -1.77% and -62.49% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 130.30% in year-over-year returns.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc. (Z), with 3.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 1.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.71M, and float is at 136.58M with Short Float at 21.00%. Institutions hold 1.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.01 million shares valued at $1.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.96% of the Z Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 12.29 million shares valued at $564.56 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 11.3 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $519.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.88% of the shares totaling 9.93 million with a market value of $456.41 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frink Lloyd D, the company’s Chairman & President. SEC filings show that Frink Lloyd D sold 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $44.28 per share for a total of $185976.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Frink Lloyd D (Chairman & President) sold a total of 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $44.28 per share for $46494.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 899915.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Rascoff Spencer M (Director) disposed off 87,696 shares at an average price of $53.98 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -26.03% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -30.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.06.