A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares are -37.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.05% or $4.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.95% and -50.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the SHAK stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 21, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SHAK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.38. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.67.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.47, up 19.40% from $0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.35 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,740,457. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 71,881 and 1,121,050 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOKOLOFF JONATHAN D, a Director at the company, sold 179,400 shares worth $13.29 million at $74.07 per share on Feb 13. The Director had earlier sold another 149,995 SHAK shares valued at $11.01 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $73.38 per share. SOKOLOFF JONATHAN D (Director) sold 446,442 shares at $62.11 per share on Jan 14 for a total of $27.73 million while SOKOLOFF JONATHAN D, (Director) sold 337,857 shares on Jan 13 for $20.37 million with each share fetching $60.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is trading around $36.85 with a market cap of $6.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at A. O. Smith Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 52,295 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,657 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 4.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 134.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with A. O. Smith Corporation having a total of 709 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.87 million shares worth more than $756.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $555.32 million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.