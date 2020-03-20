A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are 3.92% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.58% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.29% down YTD and 1.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.30% and -10.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the ZNGA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZNGA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.73. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.72.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 12.60% from $0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 127 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 120 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 14,869,373 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,000,842. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,065,215 and 2,469,016 in purchases and sales respectively.

Phillips Phuong Y., a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 12,084 shares worth $74075.0 at $6.13 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 12,000 ZNGA shares valued at $72000.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $6.00 per share. Kim Bernard Jin (President of Publishing) sold 74,876 shares at $6.01 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $450005.0 while Buckley Jeffrey, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,604 shares on Mar 17 for $40483.0 with each share fetching $6.13.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.91 with a market cap of $247.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $54.24 million. This represented a 94.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $952.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.2 billion from $16.12 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.1 billion, significantly lower than the $2.08 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $935.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Antero Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 4,911,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with -937.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 241.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FPR Partners, LLC with over 30.76 million shares worth more than $87.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FPR Partners, LLC held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.54 million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.