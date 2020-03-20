A focus on opportunistic stocks: Aptiv PLC (APTV), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) shares are -57.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.95% or $7.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.88% down YTD and -57.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.68% and -55.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Cleveland Research recommended the APTV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APTV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.40. The forecasts give the Aptiv PLC stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.11% or 18.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $0.77, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.72, up 1.80% from $4.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $1.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,876 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 202,110. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 367,510 and 165,315 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHERBIN DAVID M, a SVP, GC & Secretary at the company, sold 5,500 shares worth $506385.0 at $92.07 per share on Dec 04. The SVP & CTO had earlier sold another 2,700 APTV shares valued at $239571.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $88.73 per share.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), on the other hand, is trading around $30.28 with a market cap of $8.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $264.0 million. This represented a 44.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $475.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.06 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.85 billion, significantly higher than the $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.7 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at E*TRADE Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 262,958 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.86M shares after the latest sales, with 14.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 219.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E*TRADE Financial Corporation having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company.