A focus on opportunistic stocks: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are -43.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.50% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.94% down YTD and -39.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.97% and -30.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 24, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BCRX stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 15, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BCRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.13. The forecasts give the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.92% or 51.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 92.30% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.94, down -38.80% from -$0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 295,217 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,915 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sniecinski Megan, a Chief Business Officer at the company, bought 45,000 shares worth $65250.0 at $1.45 per share on Nov 18. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 BCRX shares valued at $72500.0 on Nov 18. The shares were bought at $1.45 per share. LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $1.45 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $7250.0 while INGRAM ROBERT ALEXANDER, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Nov 18 for $29000.0 with each share fetching $1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.07 with a market cap of $10.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FITB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 33.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.98 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.82 billion, significantly lower than the $2.86 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.52 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at Fifth Third Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 632,469 shares. Insider sales totaled 577,809 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.2M shares after the latest sales, with 27.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 708.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1,061 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.36 million shares worth more than $2.19 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 61.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.