A focus on opportunistic stocks: Centene Corporation (CNC), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) shares are -14.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.75% or $0.92 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.91% down YTD and -9.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.18% and -20.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CNC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 05, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CNC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.76. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.96, down from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.63, up 41.90% from $4.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 70 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,280,721 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,193,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,484,637 and 371,700 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thompson Tommy G, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $32905.0 at $65.81 per share on Feb 06. The Director had earlier sold another 500 CNC shares valued at $26710.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $53.42 per share. DITMORE ROBERT K (Director) sold 30,000 shares at $65.31 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.96 million while Thompson Tommy G, (Director) sold 500 shares on Jan 02 for $31490.0 with each share fetching $62.98.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.26 with a market cap of $185.25M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LTRPA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$281.0 million. This represented a 184.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $334.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.51 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.73 billion from $5.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $391.0 million, significantly lower than the $400.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $308.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 12,863 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,078 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 175.7k shares after the latest sales, with 5.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 72.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $57.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.71 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.