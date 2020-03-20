A focus on opportunistic stocks: Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are -54.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.89% or $0.61 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.11% and -52.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CHNG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.13. The forecasts give the Change Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.05% or 42.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), on the other hand, is trading around $29.95 with a market cap of $8.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Restaurant Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 238,882 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,024,822 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.96M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.48% with a share float percentage of 274.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. having a total of 629 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.