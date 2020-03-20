A focus on opportunistic stocks: Nokia Corporation (NOK), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares are -31.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.35% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.49% down YTD and -28.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.92% and -39.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Raymond James recommended the NOK stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 1.20% from $0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), on the other hand, is trading around $35.94 with a market cap of $177.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMCSA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.12 billion. This represented a 81.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $263.41 billion from $256.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.7 billion, significantly higher than the $24.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Comcast Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 4,166,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,189,560 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.23M shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.50% with a share float percentage of 4.51B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comcast Corporation having a total of 2,623 institutions that hold shares in the company.