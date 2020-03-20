A focus on opportunistic stocks: Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are 2.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.39% or $66.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.71% and -53.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TSLA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 19, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TSLA stock is a “Hold. 10 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $427.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $503.67. The forecasts give the Tesla Inc. stock a price target range of $1060.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $240.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.66% or -78.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.80% in the current quarter to $0.56, up from the -$2.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.82, up 30.00% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.08 and $3.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 94 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 133 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 470,578 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 232,075. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,406 and 18,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Baglino Andrew D, a SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $3.57 million at $891.93 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,934 TSLA shares valued at $1.74 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $902.23 per share. Gracias Antonio J. (Director) sold 77,152 shares at $892.65 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $68.87 million while Kirkhorn Zachary, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 150 shares on Feb 18 for $126333.0 with each share fetching $842.22.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), on the other hand, is trading around $14.34 with a market cap of $230.30M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -160.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 43,321 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,772 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 974.02k shares after the latest sales, with -100.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.10% with a share float percentage of 8.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Apron Holdings Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP with over 7.24 million shares worth more than $106.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP held 7.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.07 million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.