A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is -51.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.12% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 27.55% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.01, the stock is -26.84% and -38.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 6.49% at the moment leaves the stock -44.80% off its SMA200. BWA registered -43.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.98.

The stock witnessed a -39.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.92%, and is -14.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.69% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $10.17B in sales. and $10.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.86. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -54.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

783 institutions hold shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 97.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.60M, and float is at 204.80M with Short Float at 7.56%. Institutions hold 96.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.77 million shares valued at $987.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the BWA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.32 million shares valued at $664.58 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc which holds 11.09 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $481.2 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 9.08 million with a market value of $394.02 million.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STALLKAMP THOMAS T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold 3,124 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $42.00 per share for a total of $131208.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4033.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading -76.24% down over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is -33.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.95% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.