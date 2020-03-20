A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is -22.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.49 and a high of $225.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $142.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.25% off its average median price target of $218.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $243.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.79% lower than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.22, the stock is -21.81% and -24.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 8.57% at the moment leaves the stock -23.87% off its SMA200. CME registered -4.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.50.

The stock witnessed a -25.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.80%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 4360 employees, a market worth around $62.85B and $4.87B in sales. and $4.87B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.27 and Fwd P/E is 19.69. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.90% and -31.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

1,469 institutions hold shares in CME Group Inc. (CME), with 5.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 91.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 404.93M, and float is at 352.80M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 90.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 35.8 million shares valued at $7.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the CME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.62 million shares valued at $5.74 billion to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.47 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $5.11 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 16.45 million with a market value of $3.3 billion.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holzrichter Julie, the company’s Sr MD Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Holzrichter Julie sold 3,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $203.37 per share for a total of $622516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37284.0 shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Winkler Julie (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 5,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $210.97 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22304.0 shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, GEPSMAN MARTIN J (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $201.16 for $201160.0. The insider now directly holds 34,905 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 33.26% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 5.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.