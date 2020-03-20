A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -37.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.93 and a high of $119.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $60.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.11% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 5.15% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.60, the stock is -28.38% and -35.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -40.95% off its SMA200. YUM registered -36.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.78.

The stock witnessed a -40.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.16%, and is -20.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $19.44B and $5.60B in sales. and $5.60B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.12 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.07% and -47.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (72.70%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,390 institutions hold shares in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), with 553.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 79.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.49M, and float is at 300.27M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 79.03% of the Float.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowings Anthony, the company’s CEO-KFC Division. SEC filings show that Lowings Anthony sold 4,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $83.91 per share for a total of $357457.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45360.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $89.25 per share for $491411.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72281.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Creed Greg (Director) disposed off 87,945 shares at an average price of $105.16 for $9.25 million. The insider now directly holds 25,004 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -60.96% down over the past 12 months. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is 32.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.