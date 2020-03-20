A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: ING Groep N.V. (ING), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares are -60.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.34% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.33% down YTD and -60.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.64% and -55.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the ING stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on October 23, 2019. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the ING Groep N.V. stock a price target range of $15.92 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.93. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.79% or 2.43%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is trading around $5.40 with a market cap of $1.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APLE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.08 million. This represented a 94.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $289.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $381.67 million, significantly lower than the $404.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $306.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 704,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.91M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 209.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares worth more than $515.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.03 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.