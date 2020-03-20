A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are -13.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.44% or $2.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.72% down YTD and -13.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.37% and -24.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the PYPL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 43 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PYPL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 43 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 35 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.49. The forecasts give the PayPal Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $153.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.76% or 14.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.78, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.43, up 17.40% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.76 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 134 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,792,304 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,535,668. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,298,986 and 920,313 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pentland Adele Louise, a EVP, Chief Bus Aff & Legal Off at the company, sold 92,700 shares worth $9.98 million at $107.63 per share on Mar 02. The EVP, RRPS Chief Risk Complianc had earlier sold another 51,690 PYPL shares valued at $5.8 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $112.17 per share. Rainey John D (CFO and EVP, Global Cust Off) sold 87,925 shares at $107.48 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $9.45 million while Alford Peggy, (EVP, Global Sales) sold 2,253 shares on Mar 02 for $247053.0 with each share fetching $109.66.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.06 with a market cap of $3.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.75 billion. This represented a 26.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.52 billion from $24.78 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $848.5 million, significantly higher than the -$185.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $394.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at TechnipFMC plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,215,936 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,220 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 118.69M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 444.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 34.14 million shares worth more than $732.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.91 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.