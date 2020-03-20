A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Synchrony Financial (SYF), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares are -59.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.81% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.63% and -56.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Nomura recommended the SYF stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the SYF stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.89. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.46.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.96, down from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.01, down -4.30% from $4.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 151 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,163,583 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 742,083. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 954,850 and 514,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOTHNER JONATHAN S, sold 100,000 shares worth $3.02 million at $30.20 per share on Mar 02. The insider had earlier sold another 100,000 SYF shares valued at $3.02 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $30.20 per share. MELITO DAVID P sold 7,658 shares at $30.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $229740.0 while Casellas Alberto, sold 14,669 shares on Mar 02 for $439630.0 with each share fetching $29.97.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.53 with a market cap of $227.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Kosmos Energy Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 1,425,712 shares. Insider sales totaled 414,445 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.82M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 386.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 52.73 million shares worth more than $300.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 35.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.75 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.