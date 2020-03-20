A peek at Wayfair Inc. (W): Who has invested in It?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is -73.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.12 and a high of $173.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $24.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.4% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 21.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.52, the stock is -58.03% and -71.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -78.06% off its SMA200. W registered -86.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.60.

The stock witnessed a -70.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.88%, and is -28.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.30% over the week and 13.81% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16985 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $9.13B in sales. and $9.13B in sales Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.73% and -86.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.20%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.62 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

429 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc. (W), with 5.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.12% while institutional investors hold 129.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.38M, and float is at 63.07M with Short Float at 30.84%. Institutions hold 121.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.86 million shares valued at $890.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.68% of the W Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 7.0 million shares valued at $632.59 million to account for 10.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 6.18 million shares representing 9.21% and valued at over $558.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.21% of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $498.58 million.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oblak Steve, the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that Oblak Steve sold 3,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $30.12 per share for a total of $91707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158160.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Macri Edmond (Chief Product/Marketing) sold a total of 5,014 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $29.54 per share for $148098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8500.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, FLEISHER MICHAEL D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 457 shares at an average price of $30.97 for $14153.0. The insider now directly holds 152,355 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -81.69% down over the past 12 months. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -93.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.26.