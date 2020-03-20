Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) And C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Among Headliners

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) shares are -77.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.25% or $2.77 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.05% down YTD and -76.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.79% and -74.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Argus recommended the ADS stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $25.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.07. The forecasts give the Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.08% or 29.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.10% in the current quarter to $4.72, up from the $3.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $19.42, down -0.80% from $16.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.09 and $5.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $21.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,600,187 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,460,977. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 86,771 and 4,925 in purchases and sales respectively.

King Timothy P, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 1,232 shares worth $124370.0 at $100.95 per share on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 1,522 ADS shares valued at $153585.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $100.91 per share. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) sold 1,830,000 shares at $102.00 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $186.66 million while ValueAct Holdings, L.P., (10% Owner) sold 2,000,000 shares on Oct 28 for $203.0 million with each share fetching $101.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is trading around $64.06 with a market cap of $9.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHRW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $442.52 million. This represented a 88.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.79 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.64 billion from $4.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $835.42 million, significantly higher than the $792.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $799.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 6,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,526 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 133.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company.