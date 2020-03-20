Ameren Corporation (AEE) Vs. Cars.com Inc. (CARS): Updated Outlook

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) shares are -6.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.61% or -$4.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.00% down YTD and -4.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.72% and -16.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the AEE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $71.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $89.00. The forecasts give the Ameren Corporation stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.34% or 14.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.70% in the current quarter to $0.79, down from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.27, up 0.50% from $3.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 392,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 190,824. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 391,085 and 185,909 in purchases and sales respectively.

BIRK MARK C, a SVP of Subsidiary at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $365350.0 at $73.07 per share on Mar 12. The SVP & Chief HR Officer of Sub had earlier sold another 3,650 AEE shares valued at $269553.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $73.85 per share. Nwamu Chonda J (SVP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,693 shares at $86.00 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $145598.0 while Steinke Bruce A, (SVP, Finance & CAO) sold 4,571 shares on Mar 02 for $363852.0 with each share fetching $79.60.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.77 with a market cap of $338.62M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cars.com Inc. (CARS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CARS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -73.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $108.48 million. This represented a 28.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $152.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.03 billion from $2.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $101.48 million, significantly lower than the $163.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $80.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Cars.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 33,002 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,260 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 367.46k shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 66.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cars.com Inc. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.35 million shares worth more than $77.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.22 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.