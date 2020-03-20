Analysts suggest Avantor Inc. (AVTR) could spike -45% in a year

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is -43.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $19.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 31.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.31, the stock is -27.96% and -38.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing 24.67% at the moment leaves the stock -38.32% off its SMA200. AVTR registered a gain of -33.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.68.

The stock witnessed a -42.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.36%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.93% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $6.89B and $6.04B in sales. and $6.04B in sales Fwd P/E is 11.05. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.92% and -47.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Avantor Inc. (AVTR), with 28.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 85.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 668.04M, and float is at 434.53M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 80.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 110.48 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.28% of the AVTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 78.24 million shares valued at $1.42 billion to account for 13.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 58.86 million shares representing 10.27% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 29.59 million with a market value of $537.02 million.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ohri Devashish, the company’s EVP, IMEA. SEC filings show that Ohri Devashish sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $17.54 per share for a total of $350800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157143.0 shares.