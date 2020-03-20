Analysts suggest Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) could spike -67.78% in a year

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is -65.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $44.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.78% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -28.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is -34.50% and -53.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 7.76% at the moment leaves the stock -65.64% off its SMA200. DK registered -67.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.44.

The stock witnessed a -58.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.96%, and is 30.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.34% over the week and 14.22% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3814 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $9.30B in sales. and $9.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.92 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.01% and -73.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $1.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 113.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.10M, and float is at 71.79M with Short Float at 9.76%. Institutions hold 110.18% of the Float.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Delek US Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Delek US Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $4.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.75 million shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Yemin Ezra Uzi (Chairman / President / CEO) bought a total of 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $35.85 per share for $985793.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 426885.0 shares of the DK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Soreq Avigal (EVP / CCO) disposed off 3,967 shares at an average price of $38.41 for $152372.0. The insider now directly holds 25,712 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -56.72% down over the past 12 months. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is -59.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.11% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.