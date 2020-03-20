Analysts suggest MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) could spike -51.18% in a year

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is -51.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 37.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is -42.63% and -49.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 12.42% at the moment leaves the stock -50.75% off its SMA200. MGP registered -51.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.24.

The stock witnessed a -55.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.68%, and is -22.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.31% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $7.78B and $881.10M in sales. and $881.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.62% and -56.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $232.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), with 478.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 95.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 520.94M, and float is at 444.38M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 94.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.1 million shares valued at $343.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the MGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nuveen Asset Management with 6.78 million shares valued at $209.95 million to account for 5.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zimmer Partners, LP which holds 6.65 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $206.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $201.17 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURREN JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MURREN JAMES bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $20.14 per share for a total of $10069.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8800.0 shares.

MGM Growth Properties LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Rietbrock Michael (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $24.64 per share for $49283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15288.0 shares of the MGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Chien Andy H (CFO and Treasurer) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $26.78 for $29458.0. The insider now directly holds 32,348 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -32.03% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -68.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -428.62% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.