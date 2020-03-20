Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Amcor plc (AMCR), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) shares are -31.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.28% or $1.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.06% down YTD and -31.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.90% and -27.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the AMCR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AMCR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.37. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.35.

Insider Transactions Summary

Roegner Eric V, a President,Amcor Rigid Plastics at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $177900.0 at $5.93 per share on Mar 16. The President,Amcor Rigid Plastics had earlier bought another 1,600 AMCR shares valued at $9493.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.93 per share. Wilson Ian (Executive Vice President) bought 72,000 shares at $6.60 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $475200.0 while Delia Ronald Stephen, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 16 for $532145.0 with each share fetching $10.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), on the other hand, is trading around $16.72 with a market cap of $14.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MPC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$302.0 million. This represented a 100.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $31.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $98.56 billion from $98.14 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.44 billion, significantly higher than the $6.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.07 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Marathon Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 343,671 shares. Insider sales totaled 218,277 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 424.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 645.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 57.68 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 53.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.