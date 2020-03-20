Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Chewy Inc. (CHWY), Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares are 11.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.09% or $1.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.38% and 10.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CHWY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 24, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CHWY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.91. The forecasts give the Chewy Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.95% or -20.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,312,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,502,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,938,753 and 4,503,189 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mehta Satish, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.45 million at $29.01 per share on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 CHWY shares valued at $770125.0 on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $30.81 per share. Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares at $28.75 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $110.69 million while Argos Holdings GP LLC, (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares on Jan 06 for $110.69 million with each share fetching $28.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), on the other hand, is trading around $9.47 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $65.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Chimera Investment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 434,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 92,808 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 19.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 184.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimera Investment Corporation having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company.