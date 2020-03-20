Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Corteva Inc. (CTVA), Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) shares are -21.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.83% or $1.69 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.49% down YTD and -13.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.12% and -26.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CTVA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CTVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.05. The forecasts give the Corteva Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.14% or 3.08%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.5, up 4.60% from $1.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 193,190 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 236,170. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,800 and 193,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLENN TIMOTHY P, a EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $148850.0 at $29.77 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 CTVA shares valued at $981750.0 on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $28.05 per share. GAJARIA RAJAN (EVP, Business Platforms) bought 2,850 shares at $30.00 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $85496.0 while ANDREOTTI LAMBERTO, (Director) sold 90 shares on Feb 03 for $2620.0 with each share fetching $29.11.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.43 with a market cap of $894.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RWT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $759000.0. This represented a 99.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $192.58 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.17 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Redwood Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 100,965 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 5.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 112.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwood Trust Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.79 million shares worth more than $327.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.11 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.