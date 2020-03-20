Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Mattel Inc. (MAT), Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are -37.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.47% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.68% down YTD and -34.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.59% and -34.92% over the month.

On January 27, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the MAT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the MAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.77. The forecasts give the Mattel Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.5% or 29.17%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,000.00% in the current quarter to -$0.41, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, up 1.40% from -$0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 321,586 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,375. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,717 and 34,968 in purchases and sales respectively.

Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Under Armour Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 18,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,569 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 68.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 15.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.31% with a share float percentage of 379.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 602 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 31.81 million shares worth more than $610.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.37 million and represent 9.82% of shares outstanding.