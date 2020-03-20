Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – NIKE Inc. (NKE), ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are -30.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $2.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.20% and -31.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, HSBC Securities recommended the NKE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $70.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $109.24. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.61.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.70% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.8, up 5.60% from $2.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,899,743 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,634,077. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 809,039 and 600,711 in purchases and sales respectively.

Matheson Monique S., a EVP: HR at the company, sold 8,500 shares worth $892500.0 at $105.00 per share on Jan 22. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN had earlier sold another 165,000 NKE shares valued at $15.01 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $90.95 per share. Krane Hilary K (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold 28,000 shares at $101.00 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $2.83 million while Slusher John F, (EVP: GBL SPORTS MKTG) sold 110,000 shares on Jan 10 for $11.14 million with each share fetching $101.26.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.62 with a market cap of $9.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIAC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.8 billion. This represented a 70.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.52 billion from $24.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.23 billion, significantly lower than the $3.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $877.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at ViacomCBS Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 3,698 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of VIACA shares after the latest sales, with Viavi Solutions Inc. net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.30% with a share float percentage of 547.63M.