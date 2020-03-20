Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares are 19.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.41% or -$1.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +109.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.18% down YTD and 39.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 92.45% and 43.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the UNFI stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the UNFI stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the United Natural Foods Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.92% or -109.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.50% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 13.00% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,106 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,832. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bates Ann Torre, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $109600.0 at $5.48 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 UNFI shares valued at $21720.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $5.43 per share. Muehlbauer James L (Director) bought 30,000 shares at $6.91 per share on Oct 18 for a total of $207300.0 while ROY PETER, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 07 for $75000.0 with each share fetching $7.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), on the other hand, is trading around $8.94 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BDN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $682000.0. This represented a 99.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $147.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $234.23 million, significantly higher than the $227.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Brandywine Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 624,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 405,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.58M shares after the latest sales, with 13.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 174.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brandywine Realty Trust having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company.