Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -33.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.29 and a high of $53.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.46% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.39, the stock is -12.94% and -25.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -26.93% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -35.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.26.

The stock witnessed a -31.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.49%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.03% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $5.06B and $1.88B in sales. and $1.88B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $359.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

538 institutions hold shares in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 91.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.29M, and float is at 144.59M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 90.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.66 million shares valued at $811.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.44% of the EWBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.55 million shares valued at $659.71 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 6.87 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $334.33 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 6.03 million with a market value of $293.85 million.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Estrada Rudolph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Estrada Rudolph sold 2,626 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $47.61 per share for a total of $125026.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15977.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that LI HERMAN Y (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $48.75 per share for $243750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39261.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Zhou Catherine (Executive Vice President) acquired 2,512 shares at an average price of $39.82 for $100028.0. The insider now directly holds 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -28.96% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is -27.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.