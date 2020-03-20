Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Guess’ Inc. (GES)?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -60.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $23.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.88% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.15% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is -36.29% and -53.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.26 million and changing 124.49% at the moment leaves the stock -50.44% off its SMA200. GES registered -60.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.72.

The stock witnessed a -60.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.80%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 55.57% over the week and 20.12% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $739.99M and $2.67B in sales. and $2.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.76% and -62.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $509.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Guess’ Inc. (GES), with 25.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.62% while institutional investors hold 122.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.09M, and float is at 40.29M with Short Float at 19.28%. Institutions hold 74.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.75 million shares valued at $218.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the GES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.88 million shares valued at $154.02 million to account for 10.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.54 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $124.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 4.46 million with a market value of $99.86 million.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bolla Gianluca, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bolla Gianluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $19.56 per share for a total of $195600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75552.0 shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that ALBERINI CARLOS (CEO and Director) bought a total of 150,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $14.10 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 208410.0 shares of the GES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, ALBERINI CARLOS (CEO and Director) acquired 197,183 shares at an average price of $14.49 for $2.86 million. The insider now directly holds 118,310 shares of Guess’ Inc. (GES).

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -24.88% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -51.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.11% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.3.