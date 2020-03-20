Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Kellogg Company (K)?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is -11.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $68.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.53% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.22% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.69% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.43, the stock is -3.27% and -7.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -10.92% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. K registered 13.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.04.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.07%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $22.31B and $13.58B in sales. and $13.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 21.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.65% and -13.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Kellogg Company (K) Analyst Forecasts

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $3.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

1,097 institutions hold shares in Kellogg Company (K), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 91.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.10M, and float is at 339.75M with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 90.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares valued at $4.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.32% of the K Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.12 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Keybank National Association which holds 24.13 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $1.67 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 20.55 million with a market value of $1.42 billion.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $62.55 per share for a total of $6.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62.23 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $65.46 per share for $6.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62.33 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, CAHILLANE STEVEN A (Chairman, Pres. & CEO/Trustee) acquired 16,810 shares at an average price of $65.33 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 50,565 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -16.45% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -28.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.64% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.