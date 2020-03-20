Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) picks momentum as shares drop -25.52%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is -61.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $50.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.09% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 40.97% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.30, the stock is -50.17% and -56.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 10.84% at the moment leaves the stock -56.86% off its SMA200. ATH registered -57.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -57.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.30.

The stock witnessed a -62.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.78%, and is -25.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.46% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $16.10B in sales. and $16.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.62 and Fwd P/E is 2.24. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.87% and -63.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), with 69.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.52% while institutional investors hold 8.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.92M, and float is at 127.71M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 7.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.91 million shares valued at $654.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the ATH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 12.76 million shares valued at $600.21 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.2 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $338.52 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $313.6 million.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klein Martin P, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Klein Martin P bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $25.25 per share for a total of $101000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142449.0 shares.

Athene Holding Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that BEILINSON MARC A (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $22.41 per share for $17928.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10800.0 shares of the ATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Ruisi Lawrence (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $47.83 for $382640.0. The insider now directly holds 52,125 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) that is trading -11.93% down over the past 12 months. NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is -49.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.