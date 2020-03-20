Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) stock Surged by 15.42 yesterday

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is -46.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.92 and a high of $32.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.47% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 21.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.39, the stock is -28.62% and -39.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing 15.42% at the moment leaves the stock -42.86% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -36.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.64.

The stock witnessed a -44.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.17%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.09% over the week and 7.89% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $4.48B in sales. and $4.48B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.52 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.86% and -49.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

546 institutions hold shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 99.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.80M, and float is at 233.48M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 98.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 24.26 million shares valued at $737.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the AXTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.85 million shares valued at $603.36 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.85 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $360.09 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 8.48 million with a market value of $257.83 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAVER CHARLES W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAVER CHARLES W sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $25.27 per share for a total of $6.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242369.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that SHAVER CHARLES W (Director) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $25.20 per share for $6.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 242369.0 shares of the AXTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Kramvis Andreas (Director) disposed off 41,285 shares at an average price of $28.23 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 36,865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -30.91% down over the past 12 months. RPM International Inc. (RPM) is -11.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.1% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.