Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) makes -39.86% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is -73.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -62.24% and -69.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -69.59% off its SMA200. BLMN registered -69.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -71.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.33.

The stock witnessed a -74.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.35%, and is -39.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.78% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $615.02M and $4.14B in sales. and $4.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.11 and Fwd P/E is 2.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -75.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 100.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.24M, and float is at 85.99M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 99.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.14 million shares valued at $289.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the BLMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.22 million shares valued at $247.59 million to account for 12.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jana Partners LLC which holds 6.4 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $141.34 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 5.06 million with a market value of $111.68 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH ELIZABETH A, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 427,884 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $19.75 per share for a total of $8.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346247.0 shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that SMITH ELIZABETH A (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 8,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $19.85 per share for $172536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 346247.0 shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, SMITH ELIZABETH A (Executive Chairman) disposed off 42,140 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $842800.0. The insider now directly holds 346,247 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -82.08% down over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -74.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.19% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.45.