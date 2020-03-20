British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) turns bearish with loss of -0.25 points

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.96 and a high of $45.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $55.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.84% off the consensus price target high of $59.80 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.46% higher than the price target low of $50.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.79, the stock is -18.30% and -24.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. BTI registered -24.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.41.

The stock witnessed a -26.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -6.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 56710 employees, a market worth around $79.04B and $33.17B in sales. and $33.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.08 and Fwd P/E is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -30.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), with 45.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 5.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.49B, and float is at 2.21B with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 5.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 23.8 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the BTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 11.5 million shares valued at $488.28 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd which holds 10.79 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $458.33 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $184.48 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -26.79% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 17.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.