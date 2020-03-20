Cameco Corporation (CCJ) And Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) Saying Scary Stuff?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares are -32.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.82% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.02% down YTD and -30.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.21% and -34.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 28, 2018, Scotia Howard Weil recommended the CCJ stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on May 02, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCJ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.86. The forecasts give the Cameco Corporation stock a price target range of $13.53 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.02. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.36% or 33.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.18, down -11.80% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), on the other hand, is trading around $7.78 with a market cap of $603.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AINV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 50.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $61.42 million. This represented a 10.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $68.48 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$510.51 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.60% with a share float percentage of 66.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Investment Corporation having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company.